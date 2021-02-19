Jimenez is one of several options to close out games for the Tigers to begin the season, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It once seemed Jimenez was destined to take the closer role in Detroit and run with it, but the 26-year-old has endured some struggles, including a 7.37 ERA across 22.2 innings last season. The Tigers have a new manager in A.J. Hinch, so it might be a clean slate of sorts for Jimenez, but he'll need a strong spring to overtake the likes of Gregory Soto and Bryan Garcia in the bullpen pecking order.