Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Will be used in low-leverage situations
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Jimenez will be used in low-leverage situations until his performance warrants late-game work, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Jimenez hasn't pitched since Aug. 6, when he allowed four earned runs and retired just two batters. Ausmus said he hasn't given up on the young flamethrower, but he'll also pick his spots when using him. "We'll probably pitch Joe in softer situations," Ausmus said. "And if he gets rolling, he'll graduate to tighter situations." Jimenez could be the Tigers' closer of the future, but his fantasy value this year looks pretty low.
