Jimenez's back injury won't require surgery, so the righty expects to be ready for the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Jimenez had the best season of his career this year, with his 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 5.6 percent walk rate finishing as career lows while his 33.3 percent strikeout rate stands as a career high. His year ended slightly prematurely due to a lumbar spine strain, but the issue isn't expected to carry over into next season.