Wentz allowed two runs on a hit across 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. He walked two and struck out four.

Wentz came in for the second inning after opener Will Vest retired the first three batters of the game. Wentz pitched well, with his only glaring mistake a two-run home run by Pavin Smith. It's a step in the right direction, though Wentz still has an ugly 7.23 ERA overall. The righty should take the mound again toward the end of next week against Minnesota on the road, and it's possible he operates as a bulk reliever there as well.