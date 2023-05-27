Wentz (1-5) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings during a 12-3 loss to the White Sox. He struck out four.

Wentz allowed at least five earned runs for a second straight game and the fifth time this season. He boasts an ugly 7.80 ERA across 10 starts this year (42.2 innings), but he was much better in limited work last year, posting a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB over seven starts (32.2 innings). If Wentz continues at his current pace, the Tigers may send him down to Triple-A, but they currently don't have many big-league ready options to replace the 25-year-old, as Spencer Turnbull (neck), Tarik Skubal (elbow), Beau Brieske (elbow), Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (foot) all remain on injured reserve.