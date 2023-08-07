Wentz is slated to start Monday's game against the Twins at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The young lefty will get at least one more turn through the rotation after he shined in a bulk-relief role his last time out July 29 in what was his first appearance in the big leagues in a month. In that appearance against the Marlins, Wentz struck out six over 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and one walk. The Tigers seem content to have Wentz pitch as a traditional starter Monday rather than out of the bullpen, an arrangement that could raise his innings floor but may work against him in qualifying for a win.