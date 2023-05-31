Wentz did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing a run on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against Texas. He struck out five.

Wentz had allowed 11 runs over six innings in his last two starts, so Wednesday's performance against a potent Rangers offense was a step in the right direction. Still, Wentz was lucky to escape with just one run allowed, as he surrendered seven hits on 11 hard-hit balls in just 4.1 innings. The 25-year-old left-hander is 1-5 this season with a 7.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB through 47 innings. Despite his struggles, Wentz will likely continue starting for the Tigers while they face a litany of injuries in their rotation.