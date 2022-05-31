The Tigers recalled Wentz from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start in the second game of the team's doubleheader with the Twins in Detroit.

Detroit is designating Wentz as its 27th man for the twin bill, so he's expected to be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's games. The 24-year-old lefty will be looking for better results in his second MLB start, after he struggled mightily in his Tigers debut back on May 11. He lasted just 2.2 innings in a start against Oakland, giving up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks.