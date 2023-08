Wentz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to serve as the Tigers' bulk pitcher Wednesday against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brendan White is going to open the game in Detroit, but Wentz is expected to follow him and cover the majority of innings versus the visiting Yankees. Wentz, 25, has struggled to a 6.62 ERA through 17 starts and two relief appearances this season at the major-league level.