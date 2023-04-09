Wentz (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on one hit and four walks over 1.2 innings against Boston without a strikeout.

Wentz was able to get through the first without giving up a run, but the second was a disaster for the southpaw. He walked in two runs, and another three runs were charged to him on a grand slam by Rafael Devers after he left the contest. Just 22 of his 47 pitches landed in the strike zone, and it sees the 25-year-old's ERA balloon to 10.29 over seven innings. It will be hard to recommend Wentz as a streaming option whenever he's on the mound.