Wentz logged two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Pirates, and he now has a 1.69 ERA across three appearances this season.

It's a small sample size of just 5.1 total innings, but Wentz has pitched well, pairing a 1.13 WHIP and six strikeouts with the strong ERA. The southpaw has retired more than three batters in all of his outings so far, so it looks like he'll be trusted as a long reliever moving forward. It's not the most fantasy-friendly role, though Wentz could steal a few wins here and there.