Wentz (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 5.1 frames Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rays.

The rookie southpaw tossed three shutout frames before serving up a solo shot to Randy Arozarena in the fourth. Wentz was then tagged with a pair of runs in the sixth. He forced 11 swinging strikes, including four with the changeup. However, Wentz was hit hard all afternoon, resulting in an average exit velocity of 90.1 mph. He's scheduled for a home matchup with Boston next week.