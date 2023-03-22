With Michael Lorenzen (groin) uncertain to make his final Grapefruit League start, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Wentz could be an option to fill the fifth rotation spot to begin the regular season.

Lorenzen is projected to be the team's regular No. 5 starter, but his groin strain has his status up in the air heading into the regular season. Detroit is lined up to use its fifth starter April 4 against Houston, so Wentz or Beau Brieske may be needed if Lorenzen can't go. It seemed like Wentz was possibly ticketed for the minors out of camp, so any stay with the Tigers may be brief, though he did compile a solid 3.03 ERA across seven starts for the club last year.