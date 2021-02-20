Wentz (elbow) said Saturday that he could begin a rehab assignment in late April or early May, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Wentz has ramped up his throwing program early in spring training and began mound work Friday. He underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020 but was optimistic about his status Saturday and said that he hopes to be back on an active roster by late May or early June. Whether he's able to meet his goals depends on his progress during camp, but the southpaw has been on the right track so far.