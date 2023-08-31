Wentz tossed five innings as the bulk pitcher in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Yankees. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out six.

The six strikeouts were nice, but Wentz was largely ineffective once again, pushing his season ERA to 6.65, which would be the worst in the majors if he qualified. Three home runs accounted for most of the damage, and he's now allowed 21 long balls this season in 89.1 innings. Wentz may continue to get some chances as a starter or bulk reliever down the stretch, but he can be avoided in fantasy given his struggles.