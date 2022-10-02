Wentz was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after he allowed two unearned runs on two hits and four walks over 4.2 innings Sunday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. The left-hander had four strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Wentz pitched well but didn't qualify for the victory since he was pulled during the fifth inning after Minnesota tallied two runs on three walks, an error and a sacrifice fly. It was the 24-year-old's final outing of the season, and he closed the campaign with a 3.03 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 32.2 innings. He should enter spring training with a chance to secure a rotation spot to begin 2023 after a strong showing in his first taste of the big leagues this year.