Wentz worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Wentz has pitched well all season in relief, and he now has his first hold to show for it. The lefty has a miniscule 0.79 ERA across 11.1 innings and he's struck out 14. The move to the bullpen has done wonders for Wentz, as he struggled mightily as a starter last year, posting a 6.80 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 105.2 innings. He figures to stick in a relief role moving forward.