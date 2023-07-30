Wentz (2-9) tossed 4.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed four hits and a walk, while striking out six.

Wentz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and served as Detroit's primary pitcher, entering the game in the third inning for Beau Brieske. Wentz struggled mightily in his first stint with the Tigers this season, posting a 6.78 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 71.2 innings. He posted an improved 4.00 ERA with Toledo, however, and could stick around in Detroit if the team trades Eduardo Rodriguez and/or Michael Lorenzen in advance of Tuesday's deadline.