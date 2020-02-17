Play

Wentz ended his live batting practice session early Monday after experiencing forearm soreness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wentz ended his live batting practice session early Monday, but he downplayed the severity of the issue, saying that it was just fatigue and that he wasn't worried about it. Despite the southpaw's optimism, it's unclear whether Wentz will be forced to miss any extra time during spring training.

