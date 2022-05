Wentz was removed from Wednesday's start at Triple-A Toledo after he was hit on the shin by a comebacker, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Wentz lasted five innings during his first start after being sent down, but he was removed from Wednesday's outing after just two innings. The southpaw underwent X-rays that came back negative, so manager A.J. Hinch is hopeful that Wentz isn't dealing with a significant injury.