Wentz was removed from Tuesday's start in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the Twins with a strained left shoulder.

The 24-year-old was promoted to star Tuesday's nightcap and pitched well with only one single allowed over four scoreless innings, but he was forced to leave early due to the injury. Wentz was likely to returned to Triple-A Toledo regardless since he was serving as the 27th man for the twin bill, but the injury could affect his availability for another call-up to the big leagues.