Wentz (1-8) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Friday saw Wentz take a step backward after he fanned a career-high nine against Minnesota his last time out. The Twins got to him this time around, twice for long balls, and Wentz has now dropped five straight decisions. The Tigers aren't going anywhere and Wentz is only 25 years old, but the team could eventually lose patience and end his audition in the rotation. His command and control issues point to a move to the bullpen eventually, if not later this season.