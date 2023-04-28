Wentz did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out six.

Wentz was excellent Thursday, retiring 13 of the first 14 batters before Joey Ortiz tagged him for a single that drove in Jorge Mateo and Adam Frazier in the fifth. The 25-year-old has been incredibly inconsistent this season, allowing five runs in two of his five starts but stifled the Giants on April 14, striking out seven and allowing just one run. Thursday's contest also marked Wentz's second outing allowing no home runs. Considering Wentz owns an 0-3 record, he may be pushed out of the starting rotation once Matt Manning (foot) comes back, but considering Manning has just started throwing, Wentz should be expected to make at least one more start.