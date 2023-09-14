Wentz is scheduled to pitch either as a starter or bulk reliever in Sunday's game against the Angels, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wentz faltered in his return to the rotation Tuesday, failing to escape the third inning in his start against the Reds while allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. The Tigers still plan to keep Wentz in the fold as part of a six-man rotation, though manager A.J. Hinch could elect to deploy the lefty behind an opener Sunday with the hope of coaxing better results from him. In four appearances out of the bullpen this season, Wentz has turned in a 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.7 K-BB% over 15.1 innings.