Wentz (1-9) allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers. He walked two and struck out five.

Wentz dropped to 0-6 in his last nine starts with a 7.41 ERA during that stretch. The lefty wasn't much better before then, either, going 1-3 with a 6.09 ERA over his first seven appearances of the year. Wentz can't be trusted as a fantasy asset, but he figures to stick in Detroit's rotation for now with the team thin on rotation options due to injuries. He's penciled in to start again next Wednesday against Oakland.