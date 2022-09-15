Wentz (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Astros. He walked one and struck out five.

Wentz needed 91 pitches to cover his four innings but managed to mostly slow down a strong Houston lineup while he was in there outside of a Kyle Tucker home run in the fourth. However, the Tigers only mustered a single run against Cristian Javier and three relievers. That saddled Wentz with the loss, though he's looked good in his two September appearances, allowing just the two runs across 10.2 innings while striking out 10 and walking two. The lefty is slated to start again Monday against the Orioles, and he's making a push to begin 2023 in the Detroit rotation as well.