Wentz is slated to start Friday's game against the Guardians at Comerica Park.

Since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 30, Wentz has mostly been included in the rotation for the past month, though his most recent two appearances came as a bulk reliever. He'll move into a traditional starting role Friday, hoping to close the season on a high note as he stakes his claim to a more permanent spot in the rotation in 2024. Over 103.1 innings with the big club this season, Wentz has gone 3-12 with a 6.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 96:44 K:BB.