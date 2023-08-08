Wentz (2-10) allowed eight runs on 10 hits across three innings to take the loss Monday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out two.

Wentz got off to a rough start, allowing four runs in the first inning, including a three-run bomb by Ryan Jeffers. Things didn't get much better from there, as Carlos Correa launched a three-run home run in the second inning. The Tigers kept Wentz out there simply to absorb some innings, but it was an ugly outing all around. The lefty now has a 7.03 ERA and can't be trusted in fantasy even if he sticks in the rotation, which may be the case due to injuries to other Detroit starters. Wentz is tentatively set to start again Sunday against the Red Sox and should be avoided in that spot.