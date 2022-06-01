Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Wentz will undergo further testing on his injured shoulder, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers classified Wentz's injury as a left shoulder strain when he exited his start in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins after tossing four scoreless frames, but the upcoming checkup should provide more information with regard to a possible recovery timeline for the 24-year-old. Detroit had already optioned Wentz to Triple-A Toledo following Tuesday's outing, so he could be placed on the affiliate's 7-day injured list in the coming days.