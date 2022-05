Wentz was called up from Triple-A Toledo and will start Wednesday against the A's.

The 24-year-old was previously named as the starter for Wednesday, and he was added to the active roster following Tuesday's doubleheader. It'll be Wentz's MLB debut after posting a 4.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 19.2 innings with Toledo to begin 2022.