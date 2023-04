Wentz (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

Wentz rolled through the first two innings and had two outs in the third before allowing four straight batters to reach. James McCann added a home run in the fourth to put five runs on the lefty. Wentz was good in seven starts last season, posting a 3.03 ERA, but after four outings in 2023, Wentz has a 7.56 ERA through 16.2 innings.