Wentz allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings in a 4-3 extra-inning win Tuesday against Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Wentz allowed a two-run homer in the second and an RBI triple in the fourth to account for the three runs against him. All five hits he allowed went for extra bases. The 24-year-old returned to the majors at the beginning of September and allowed just two runs in 16.1 innings over his first three starts. All in all, he has a 2.11 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB in 21.1 innings over four starts this month.