Wentz is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to work as the primary pitcher behind opener Beau Brieske against the Marlins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wentz struck out 12 in 5.2 innings in his most recent start July 21, so he would be well rested for this appearance. The Tigers won't need Wentz beyond this outing unless they trade Eduardo Rodriguez and/or Michael Lorenzen before Tuesday's deadline.