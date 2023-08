Wentz expected to be called up by the Tigers to pitch Wednesday against the Yankees, either as a starter or behind an opener, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Pressreports.

The 25-year-old has a 6.62 ERA in 19 appearances (17 starts) for Detroit this season, and it appears he'll receive another look in the majors this week. Wentz already joined the big-league club Tuesday, though he'll still need to be officially added to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's contest.