After logging two scoreless innings with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Wentz now has a 1.29 ERA across four spring appearances.

Wentz has only been scored upon once in his four outings, and he's also struck out seven batters across seven innings of work. The lefty struggled mightily as a starter for the Tigers in 2023, but so far, he looks comfortable in a relief role. If his stuff plays up a bit out of the bullpen all year, Wentz may find some success as a reliever, though that's unlikely to translate to much fantasy value.