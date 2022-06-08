Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Wentz (shoulder) remains sidelined and is without a clear timeline to resume throwing, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. "It's kind of similar to a pinched nerve," Hinch said, while describing Wentz's injury. "He's getting some sensation through the shoulder based on what's going on in his neck."

Wentz picked up the injury while making a spot start May 31 against the Twins in the second game of a doubleheader. The Tigers optioned him to Triple-A Toledo following the outing, so the organization has the luxury of proceeding slowly with his recovery without having to worry about an injured Wentz occupying a spot on the 26-man roster. Detroit has endured numerous injuries to starting pitchers this season, but with Eduardo Rodriguez (oblique) on pace to come off the 15-day injured list next week and Michael Pineda (finger) perhaps a couple weeks away from a return of his own, Wentz likely won't be in line to rejoin the big club soon even if he quickly moves past his shoulder issue.