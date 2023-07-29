The Tigers recalled Wentz from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
Wentz will serve as Detroit's primary pitcher Saturday against Miami behind Beau Brieske, who will start as the Tigers' opener. Wentz's MLB numbers haven't been excellent this year -- he holds a 6.78 ERA and 1.63 WHIP through 71.2 innings over 16 appearances (15 starts).
