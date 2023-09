Wentz was optioned off the active roster Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wentz wasn't going to pitch again after starting Friday's game against the Guardians, so he'll exit the roster to give the Tigers another bullpen arm, with Garrett Hill taking his place. Wentz will end the season with a 6.90 ERA and 1.68 WHIP in 105.2 innings of work.