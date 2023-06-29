Wentz was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wentz was rocked for six runs (four earned) on nine hits across 4.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday to push his ERA on the season to 6.09. He'll head to Toledo for a reset, but there may not be a clear path back to the rotation for him once Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) are healthy.