Tigers' Joey Wentz: Opts for Tommy John
The Tigers announced that Wentz (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery in Florida on Wednesday.
Wentz was shut down early in camp with a forearm strain, but he had recently been cleared to resume throwing before Major League Baseball suspended spring training last week. The lefty apparently wasn't quite feeling right in his workouts, prompting the Tigers to send him in for follow-up tests that revealed he was dealing with a torn UCL. Detroit estimates that Wentz require 14-to-16 months to recover from the injury, meaning the 22-year-old will likely be sidelined until the second half of the 2021 season.
