Wentz (3-11) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 4.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Angels.

Wentz worked behind opener Miguel Diaz, who pitched a scoreless first inning. The Tigers' offense did the heavy lifting to establish a lead, powered by two home runs from Jake Rogers, before Wentz ran into some trouble in the fifth and sixth innings. While far from a stellar outing, it was enough for Wentz to earn his first win since July 29. The 25-year-old southpaw has given up 21 runs (18 earned) over 21.1 innings over his last six appearances and now has a 6.63 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 91:44 K:BB through 97.2 innings overall. He's lined up to make his next appearance on the road in Oakland.