Wentz (1-1) earned the win against the Royals Friday, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out five and walking one over 6.2 innings.

Wentz looked brilliant Friday, tossing 53 of 87 pitches for strikes across 6.2 frames and limiting the Royals to just three baserunners, all of whom were stranded. Wentz had not appeared in a game for the Tigers since May 31, giving up six runs across 6.2 innings in two starts before being demoted. The lefty was able to cut his ERA in half Friday, taking it to 4.05.