Tigers' Joey Wentz: Placed on no-throw regimen
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday that an MRI cleared Wentz of any structural damage to his left forearm, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. The 22-year-old will be shut down for 10 days before being re-evaluated.
Wentz was sent in for the MRI after complaining of forearm soreness while he tossed a live batting practice session Tuesday. While the youngster appears to have avoided a major setback, the shutdown period could make it difficult to gain clearance to pitch in any games before the Tigers' Grapefruit League slate comes to a close. Though he's attending camp with the big club, Wentz is expected to report to Double-A Erie or Triple-A Toledo once spring training wraps up.
