Tigers general manager Al Avila said Wednesday that an MRI cleared Wentz of any structural damage to his left forearm, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. The 22-year-old will be shut down for 10 days before being re-evaluated.

Wentz was sent in for the MRI after complaining of forearm soreness while he tossed a live batting practice session Tuesday. While the youngster appears to have avoided a major setback, the shutdown period could make it difficult to gain clearance to pitch in any games before the Tigers' Grapefruit League slate comes to a close. Though he's attending camp with the big club, Wentz is expected to report to Double-A Erie or Triple-A Toledo once spring training wraps up.