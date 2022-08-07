Wentz (shoulder) will be activated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list Wednesday to pitch in the Mud Hens' game that day against Omaha, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

According to McCosky, the Tigers plan to have Wentz make a tandem start along with Bryan Garcia, who was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the weekend. Wentz, who has been on the IL since early June with a left shoulder injury, will be rejoining Toledo after tossing three scoreless innings for High-A West Michigan on Wednesday. Wentz or Garcia could be options to rejoin the big club for its Aug. 15 doubleheader in Cleveland, when the Tigers will require a temporary sixth member of the rotation.