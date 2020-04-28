Wentz (elbow) is beginning his rehab from Tommy John surgery at the Tigers' spring training facility in Florida, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wentz underwent the procedure in mid-March, and he is now one of just three Detroit players currently still in Lakeland, joining Michael Fulmer (elbow) and Shao-Ching Chiang. The 22-year-old will of course ease into activity, but he should be able to continue his rehab work in relative isolation while MLB play is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wentz will still likely be out until the second half of the 2021 season.