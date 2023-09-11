Wentz is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Reds at Comerica Park, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wentz worked in relief in his last two appearances, with his most recent outing behind a 1.1-inning mop-up outing Sept. 5 against the Yankees. The young southpaw appeared set to stick in the bullpen after the Tigers called up Sawyer Gipson-Long from Triple-A Toledo to start Sunday's series finale against the White Sox, but Detroit may have room for both Gipson-Long and Wentz in the rotation if the club elects to expand to a six-man setup in the wake of Matt Manning's season-ending foot injury. Wentz will be making his 18th start of the season Tuesday and carries a 2-11 record, 6.65 ERA and 1.64 WHIP into the contest.