Wentz (1-8) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Friday saw Wentz take a step backward after he fanned a career-high nine against Minnesota his last time out. The Twins were ready for him this time around, launching two long balls, and Wentz has now dropped five straight decisions. The Tigers aren't going anywhere and the southpaw is only 25 years old, but his audition in the rotation figures to end when Matt Manning (foot) and Tarik Skubal (elbow) come off the IL. Wentz's command and control issues point to a move to the bullpen down the road.