Wentz (2-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

The Orioles had trouble getting to Wentz Tuesday as he held Baltimore to just five baserunners through five innings. The southpaw now has two scoreless outings and two wins in his last three starts since being recalled from the minors. He will take a 3.13 ERA into his next start.