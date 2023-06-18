Wentz (1-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk over six innings against the Twins. He struck out nine.

Wentz had a perfect game going with one out in the fourth inning before walking Royce Lewis and then surrendering back-to-back singles to eventually put the Tigers down 0-2. Those would be the only two runs scored in the contest as the left-hander fell to 1-7 on the season despite posting a season-high nine strikeouts. Wentz also went six innings Saturday for the first time since May 3 against the Mets while issuing only one walk for the first time in three starts this month.