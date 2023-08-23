The Tigers optioned Wentz to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Wentz was returned to the minors one day after he served as the 27th man for the Tigers' twin bill with the Guardians. He ended up starting the second game of the doubleheader and took a no-decision in the Tigers' 4-1 loss while striking out three and scattering four hits and two walks over five scoreless frames. Though the Tigers don't have a spot available for him in the rotation at the moment, Wentz should be first in line for a promotion if injuries test the big club's starting depth at any point over the final five and a half weeks of the season.